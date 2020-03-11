EU Taxonomy – Waste-to-Energy can be sustainable

Eswet and Cewep welcome the report on the “EU Taxonomy” published by the Technical Expert Group (TEG) on sustainable finance, with the positive remarks of the experts emphasising that “WtE has a role to play even in an increasingly circular economy, as not all waste can be reused or recycled”. Other experts expressed concerns whether WtE could hamper recycling.

In light of the political agreement text, the TEG has recommended bringing Waste-to-Energy for further consideration to the Platform on Sustainable Finance. According to Eurostat data, almost half of the EU Member States still landfill more than 40 per cent of their waste (above 80 per cent in some countries). That’s not good news for EU waste management. Methane emitted by landfills is a greenhouse gas 86 times more potent than CO2 over a 20-year period. It is thus in the interest of a greener Europe not to overlook the treatment of residual waste.

We firmly believe that energy recovery from residual waste that cannot be reused or recycled (e.g. for hygienic reasons) is a key enabler to the success of any truly sustainable waste management strategy.

Source: ESWET – European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology aisbl