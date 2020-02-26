March 18: Just three weeks to go until Global Recycling Day 2020

This year the Global Recycling Foundation is focusing on #RecyclingHeroes – celebrating individuals, communitites and organisations which are leading the way in sustainable practices. The celebrations will culminate on Global Recycling Day, 18 March.

On Global Recycling Day cities and organisations all over the world will take part in the annual initiative which raises awareness about the many ways we can all turn ‘waste’ into a valuable resource. The #RecyclingHeroes competition has been created by the Global Recycling Foundation to showcase individuals, companies, or organisations promoting recycling and/or using recycled materials in inspiring ways. Any of these can be a #RecyclingHero. Competition winners from across all continents will receive $1000 towards their recycling initiatives, and the Global Recycling Foundation will promote their work across the world.

On Global Recycling Day there will also be a range of activities and celebrations taking place including events in the USA, Brazil, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, UK, France, Belgium, Holland, UAE and India, amongst several other countries. With the continuing global devastation of forest fires, floods and droughts, the world needs to save carbon emissions in order to reduce the effects of climate change. The recycling industry saves over 700 million tons of CO2 emissions every year.

Founding President of the Global Recycling Foundation, Ranjit Baxi, said: “The first two Global Recycling Days were enormously successful in raising the profile of this vital issue, and last year we reached in excess of 600 million people. We hope that the third annual Global Recycling Day will showcase just how many of us are working together towards a more sustainable future. Our #RecyclingHeroes show just how human innovation and ingenuity can reverse the tide of waste and ensure a brighter future for the planet.”

Source: Global Recycling Foundation