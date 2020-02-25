Andritz to supply a Universal Shredder FRP to the Setra Group, Sweden

International technology Group Andritz has received an order from the Setra Group to supply a Universal Shredder FRP for their cross-laminated timber (CLT) production line in Långshyttan, Sweden.

The new FRP shredder, type 2000P, will be used to shred the rejects from the production process and is capable of processing up to four tons of wood rejects per hour. A special cutting technology is required to handle this very solid and hard laminated wood. The Universal Shredder FRP includes a so-called CoverCross system with overlapping knives, making the machine the perfect choice to master this challenge, and guarantees uniform breakdown of the input material. In addition, the rotor rotates continuously to ensure high throughput and maximum efficiency. The scope of delivery also includes the input hopper.

Setra, one of Sweden’s largest wood product companies with about 800 employees, operates eight sawmills and three processing facilities. The company processes raw materials from responsibly managed forests and offers climate-friendly products and solutions for the building and furniture/interiors industries in the global market.

Source: Andritz