Andritz successfully starts up a Universal Shredder FRP at Moelven Notnäs Ransby

International technology Group Andritz has successfully completed the start-up of a Universal Shredder FRP at the Moelven Notnäs Ransby AB sawmill in Torsby, Sweden.

The sawmill produces around 225,000 cubic-meters of sawn goods every year. The wood waste generated will be processed with an Andritz Universal Shredder FRP, type 2000P, which is able to process up to five tons per hour. The single-shaft shredder breaks down bulky materials into small particle sizes in a single step, making the machine a perfect example of how mills can deal efficiently with the problem of waste wood. The FRP is equipped with an innovative pendulum pusher that prevents material ejection and contributes towards a clean and safe work environment.

Previously, Moelven worked with a mobile shredder that caused substantial noise pollution in the surrounding area. At only 81-85 dB, the new FRP is extremely quiet in operation compared to other shredders. The scope of delivery also included supply of the input hopper and the discharge chain conveyor. The FRP2000P is Moelven’s second machine to be ordered from Andritz – another FRP shredder is operating successfully at Moelven Soknabruket in Norway. Moelven is a Scandinavian industrial group, headquartered in Moelv, Norway, that produces building products and systems for the construction industry. The group consists of 36 production companies across 45 locations in Norway and Sweden and employs around 3,500 people.

Source: Andritz