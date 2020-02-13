Petcore Europe Conference 2020 focused on sustainability

This year the two day conference was held at the Crowne Plaza Brussels Hotel to welcome more than 300 industry delegates.

Under the theme “Circularity and Innovation – Shaping the future of PET”, the complete PET industry sector shared perspectives and strategies for a succesful and even more circular future on 5 and 6 February. From PET resin producers, masterbatch producers, packaging designers and manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, label producers to major brand owners, EPR schemes, waste management organisations, recyclers, waste sorting and recycling machinery manufacturers – the entire value chain was represented. Additionally, speakers and participants from the European Commission, the European Parliament, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Eunomia shared their thoughts on the PET market as well as the plastics industry in the Circular Economy. […]

The next Petcore Europe Conference will take place in the first quarter of 2021. The exact date and place will be announced in the second half of 2020.

Source: Petcore Europe