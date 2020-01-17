Green Deal: FEAD welcomes the resolution of the European Parliament

Following the plenary vote at the European Parliament, FEAD – the European federation representing the private waste management companies – greatly welcomes the resolution of the European Parliament on the European Green Deal.

The association fully supports the ambitious industrial framework expected by March 2020, highlighting the need for a robust industrial and economic vision, based on strong markets, to make the circular economy possible. FEAD particularly stresses that the key to a successful Green Deal and the shift towards a sustainable economic system is to strengthen the demand for recycled materials.

Peter Kurth, FEAD’s President, commented: “I see yesterday’s vote in the European Parliament’s plenary as a strong and positive signal for making a true circular economy happen, through two key measures aiming at creating a strong demand for recyclates, namely mandatory recycled content in products and green public procurement rules. The latter should not simply act as guidance, but should rather be compulsory rules, as the public sector is the biggest consumers of goods. To enable this change, a capacity of green purchase of goods in the public sector is needed. By enforcing green public procurement measures, we can truly kickstart the market for sustainable products and therefore increase the reincorporation of recycled materials back into use.”

Furthermore, FEAD welcomes the ambitious plan concerning eco-design and eco-labelling, encompassing the idea to phase out harmful substances that can be an obstacle to recycling. More generally, the support given by the European Parliament to a new policy on products, aiming at making them more durable, reparable and recyclable, goes in the same positive direction. The association strongly supports a vision where an “industrial strategy” is needed for achieving a circular economy. The waste management industry is ready to take up the challenge, with EU policies relying on a vision where markets and economics are key drivers. As far as industrial and commercial waste are concerned, FEAD reiterates its position where Extended Producer Responsibility schemes can be useful for household waste but should not substitute performant contracts for collecting, treating, recycling industrial and commercial waste.

