Clearpoint Recycling in the UK strengthens fibre division with new head of paper

Harrogate-based, Environment-Agency-approved recyclable materials exporter Clearpoint Recycling has bolstered its workforce with the appointment of a new head of paper, Andrew Perkins, who will be leading the firm’s expanding fibre operation.

Bringing with him over 25 years’ experience in the industry, Andrew has worked for a number of waste management, recycling and paper manufacturing companies – in both operational and commercial roles. Prior to joining the Clearpoint Recycling team, he was most recently commercial director at global paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa Recycling, where he was responsible for all supply into the firm’s UK mills, as well as trading on surplus fibre to its continental operation and third-party mills in Europe and the Far East.

Commenting on the appointment, Clearpoint Recycling’s CEO and founder, William Lee, said: “With the current economic and political uncertainty, it’s a turbulent time for the recovered paper market. However, it’s amid these industry challenges that we can demonstrate our faith in the industry and remain resilient – fighting to keep our stakeholders’ materials moving smoothly. Andrew’s wealth of experience plays an important role in sustaining our strong and ethical offering to our clients.” The firm’s managing director, Duncan Oakes, added: “We have a very successful polymer material recycling operation at Clearpoint, but over the past twelve months, paper for recycling (PfR) has proven to be an increasingly important part of the business. Having Andrew on board to help us further evolve this area ensures we’re enhancing our knowledge of the fibre market both in the UK and overseas.”

To continue developing the paper expertise within the business, a dedicated fibre buyer – Paul Clarke – was also appointed in August this year. The firm also hired an overseas-based European sales manager in 2018 – Martijn Janssen – who has been investigating expert recycling facilities within the fibre market and driving paper sales for the past twelve months. Clearpoint has dedicated teams that focus on the key stages of recyclable commodities handling – buying, selling and compliance – ensuring the right quality, quantity and value of materials go to reprocessors by matching suppliers with appropriate and compliant end destinations.

On joining the team, Andrew Perkins concluded: “I’m delighted to be part of an operation that is refreshingly different, has confidence in the future of PfR and is willing to invest in it. The organisation has a great depth of experience in recyclable materials – which serves the market well at all points in the business cycle – and I’m looking forward to further developing its paper division.” The news comes at a time when the materials broker has also recorded its biggest year-on-year increase in workforce numbers – employing 24 new colleagues in the last twelve months, making a 43-strong team overall.

Source: Clearpoint Recycling