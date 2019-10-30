RGE invests US$200 million into cellulosic textile fibre research

IFC’s strategic partner and investor RGE announced at the recent Textile Exchange Seminar in Vancouver to invest US$200 million into cellulosic textile fibre research and development to support solutions in alternative raw materials and closed-loop manufacturing.

“Infinited Fiber technology fits perfectly in RGE’s shift for using alternative feedstocks. Our ability to use a diverse range of feedstock, especially mixed textile fibres, is a technological breakthrough, and as RGE’s strategic partner we look forward to support their change,” said Petri Alava, CEO of IFC.

The investment, revealed ahead of the Textile Exchange Sustainability Conference in Vancouver, will support solutions in alternative cellulose or plant-based feedstock and closed-loop manufacturing. The target allocation for the investment is 70:20:10 in three areas, respectively: scaling up proven clean technology in fibre manufacturing, bringing pilot scale production to commercial scale, and R&D in emerging frontier solutions.

Source: Infinited Fiber Company (IFC)