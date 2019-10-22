Staff reductions not ruled out – Stora Enso announces changes

The company group Stora Enso plans to make organisational changes in the Paper division following the Oulu Mill conversion in Finland at the end of 2020. The planned changes could result in a reduction of a maximum of 135 employees in the Paper division.

The new organisational set-up is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021. The transition to the new organisation will take place in phases to ensure good customer service. No decisions regarding the planned changes will be taken, nor will there be any redundancies until the appropriate co-determination negotiations have been concluded.

Source: Stora Enso