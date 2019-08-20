IRRC Waste to Energy and Seminar on Carbon Capture and Utilisation

The IRRC is a forum for the exchange of information about materials flow management and closed substance cycle, applied technologies as well as organisational forms of countries that largely comply with the EU-norms and those that are only at the beginning of this development.

The focus of the IRRC has shifted over the last years towards waste-to-energy, more specifically toward waste incineration and its alternative processes. This year the IRRC will cover the following topics:

International Development Scientific Chair

EU Policies and Development

Country Reports

Strategies

Waste Incineration

Municipal Solid Waste

Sewage Sludge

Hazardous Waste

Technologies of Waste Incineration

Energy Efficiency and Use

Boiler Cleaning

Experience with Materials and Corrosion

Flue Gas Treatment

CO2 Capture

Processing and Utilization

of Incineration Bottom Ash

Alternative Waste-to-Energy Progress

Mechanical-Biological Treatment

Utilization of Solid Recovered Fuels

Pyrolysis and Gasification

Professionals from politics, industry and science are invited to join us and enrich the lively exchange with their questions, knowledge and experience. The international event is now permanently located in Vienna, Austria – a role model in modern waste management. Subsequent to the IRRC, delegates have the chance to participate in a guided tour around selected waste treatment plants in Vienna.

This year only, there is the possibility to register for an additional day. Since everybody is talking about Carbon Capture and Utilisation, the organiser has decided to plan a seminar on October 16, 2019 – subsequent to the IRRC 2019. Every aspect from preparation to product finishing will be covered by the most prominent representatives of this young but promising industry which is more frequent requested to implement regulatory requirements on one hand, but also offers improvements in altering business models and economics of waste incinerators on the other hand. A special focus is laid upon CO 2 to methanol as economical promising and industrial available technology.

The IRRC Waste to Energy takes place on October 14 and 15, 2019 and the Seminar on Carbon Capture and Utilisation on October 16, 2019 in Vienna, Austria. For further information go to www.irrc.at

Source: IRRC Waste to Energy