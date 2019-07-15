EMCE 2019: Key takeaways from the first conference in Tokyo

In a context of global urbanisation, ageing populations and environmental and societal challenges, the EMCE 2019 – E-Mobility and Circular Economy conference brought together like-minded people from companies and organisations around the world, all working towards the same goals.

Their mission: find the best ways in their industries and ecosystem to create new business models that contribute to the sustainable and responsible development of our societies through new mobility.

Delegates have spent three days sharing new ways to meet the challenges of global urbanisation and environmental protection to build a sustainable society for the future generations. They have exchanged about the way the new concepts of transport and urban mobility have begun changing mindsets and influencing policy worldwide. From material extraction and product design, to collection and recycling and remanufacturing of mobility-related products, this conference asked many of the crucial questions that industry needs to answer in order for e-mobility to be compatible with the circular economy and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Specialists from Asia, Europe and the United States took a critical look at their countries’ progress, challenges and opportunities. All agreed that we have to create new value that is of significance to society and that this must take account of such critical issues such as the increasing demand for natural resources, energy efficiency, infrastructure investment, waste as a product, mobility as a service, carbon footprint reduction, the impact of legislation, the pace of innovation and evolving consumer expectations.

To receive updates and information about next year’s conference (June 29 – July 1, 2020, Tokyo, Japan) follow us on social media or contact ICM: info@icm.ch.

Source: ICM AG