Waste Incineration: HGH’s latest Generation of High Temperature Cameras

Modern waste incineration plants are developing more and more to contribute to a cleaner environment. These waste-to-energy plants all aim at maximizing energy generation whilst minimizing residues and gas emissions. Continuous real-time monitoring of the combustion parameters of the furnace is key for optimizing the overall performance of waste incineration plants.

Designed for 24/7 real-time monitoring of the combustion process, HGH’s latest generation of high temperature cameras provide easy and reliable combustion viewing and thermal monitoring. Designed to operate in extreme conditions through cluttered burning zone environment, they measure the temperature of every pixel in the image, thus enabling operators to adjust continuously the combustion parameters. Multiple measurement areas can be defined and alarms can be set for each of them; specific tools allow to automatically detect the flame front on the grate. This is an example of the information which can be used to closely control the process. The aim is to optimize the performance while minimizing energy consumption and mechanical constraints in the actuators, thus contributing further towards reducing operating and maintenance costs.

Nathalie Berthier, Process engineer at Vinci Environnement, said: “The continuous improvement policy of Vinci waste incineration plants has led us to look for the ideal tool, in order to better control the position of the flame on our large-capacity grates. We were looking for a tool to manage air injections and grate movements to continuously optimize the quality of waste combustion on our furnaces. Integrating HGH’s Pyroscan high temperature camera into our control loops allowed us to drastically reduce the unburnt rate and CO emissions.”

Jean-François Boissou, head of the thermography product line at HGH, adds: “As technology experts, it is our mission to provide high-performance tools meeting the requirements of our customers. During the project, we work hand in hand with them to design a configuration tailored to their particular needs.” Modern industrial plants are controlled by a large number of different sensors to comply with the legal framework conditions and achieve the most of the plant’s availability and performance. The HGH IR scanners and thermal cameras efficiently support combustion optimization in an environmentally and economically beneficial way.

Source: HGH Systèmes Infrarouges