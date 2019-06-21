Metso Waste Recycling: New, powerful shredders complete the product family

The manufacturer expands its product line and is launching two new pre-shredders – the K-series. In terms of performance and price, the new models will offer attractive alternatives for sites with production requirements between 5-45 tonnes per hour.

The K-series has been created with the same uncompromising approach that has always been the hallmark of Metso Waste Recycling’s machines. The goal is always to deliver the lowest cost per ton by superior performance, unbeatable uptime and easy maintenance. The new machines are targeted at production sites with waste treatment needs in the 5-45 tonnes per hour range. There are many such sites and the market – especially in Asia – is only expected to continue growing in the years to come. The price performance ratio for the new shredders has been set at a competitive level in the market. This strategy aims to ensure that the shredders will consolidate Metso Waste Recycling’s strong position in established markets, while also creating an inroad into adjacent markets.

Morten Kiil Rasmussen, Commercial Director, Metso Waste Recycling: “The new machines complements our range of shredders, so we can now cater for much wider capacity requirements. These are actually machines our clients have requested, so we are convinced that they will be well received. The favourable price performance ratio will also expedite sales to the Asian market, where there is huge demand for reliable, pre-shredders with a capacity range between 5-45 tonnes per hour.”

Powerful features a guarantee for success

A low cost per ton is provided by high reliability, ease of operation and great flexibility in various waste types. The new shredders come with the same variety of knives developed over the last many years to match client’s specific needs. Meanwhile, the open-cutting-table design means that operators do not need to pre-sort the waste being loaded into the shredder. That in turn means less manpower and fewer breakdowns.

Selected benefits of the K-series of pre shredders:

The unique shredding system (both synchronous and asynchronous) with two shafts provides superior performance no matter the waste, resulting in unbeatable uptime

The proven knives geometry reduces the risk of wrapping on the shafts, resulting in less bridging and fewer cleaning stops to improve capacity

The modularity ensure that only relevant components need to be maintained, ensuring a longer lifetime with less running costs

Both shredders have robust and proven constructions that are easy to access, making maintenance fast and the service costs low.

To top it all, Metso Waste Recycling has a global network of service specialists and local service partners, who are ready to provide assistance 24/7/365.

Source: Metso Waste Recycling