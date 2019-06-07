Ship recycling: Commission urges nine Member States to fully comply with EU rules

Today, the Commission decided to open EU infringement proceedings against Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and Sweden over their duty to fully implement European legislation on ship recycling (the Ship Recycling Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 1257/2013).

The EU Regulation aims to make ship recycling greener and safer. The Regulation’s main objective is to ensure that ships under EU authority (those sailing under the flag of an EU Member State) are recycled in a safe and sustainable manner. It is essential that Member States fulfil key obligations relating to the designation of competent authorities, administrations and contact persons and to the establishment of national law provisions relating to the enforcement of these EU rules and the applicable penalties.

All of these obligations had to be fulfilled by 31 December 2018 and Member States were obliged to notify the relevant designations and national enforcement provisions to the Commission by the same date. However, to date, these Member States have not, or not completely, fulfilled their relevant obligations. The Commission is, therefore, sending letters of formal notice to all these Member States. The Member States concerned have now two months to reply; otherwise, the Commission may send a reasoned opinion.

Source: EU Commission