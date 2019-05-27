Crude Steel Production April 2019 – worldsteel Press Release

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 156.7 million tonnes (Mt) in April 2019, a 6.4 per cent increase compared to April 2018.

China’s crude steel production for April 2019 was 85.0 Mt, an increase of 12.7% compared to April 2018. India produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in April 2019, up 1.5% on April 2018. Japan produced 8.6 Mt of crude steel in April 2019, down 0.8% on April 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production stood at 6.0 Mt, up 1.4% on April 2018.

In the EU, Italy’s crude steel production for April 2019 was 2.0 Mt, down by 5.7% on April 2018. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel in April 2019, a decrease of 8.1% compared to April 2018. Spain produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel in April 2019, down by 4.4% on April 2018.

The US produced 7.4 Mt of crude steel in April 2019, a 7.3% increase on April 2018. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.9 Mt in April 2019, up 12.6% on April 2018. Brazil’s crude steel production for April 2019 was 2.9 Mt, down by 1.9% on April 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for April 2019 was 3.0 Mt, up 2.6% on April 2018.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)