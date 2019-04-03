BMRA publishes guidance on quality and safety within frag feed

The British Metals Recycling Association (BMRA) has published guidance regarding new acceptance criteria for bulk UK ferrous scrap to help ensure quality and safety throughout the supply chain.

The Guidance has been produced in conjunction with the BMRA Board and the metal shredder operator members of its main Legislative Policy Group. The Guidance aims to address the potential for issues to arise with quality and safety of main fragmentiser feed, HMS 1 and 2, 0A, Plate and Girder, 7B as well as the main WEEE grades arriving at BMRA members’ facilities.

To better safeguard the UK’s reputation as a producer of high-quality scrap, the Guidance sets exclusion criteria for the main hazards such as closed containers, batteries, munitions and radioactive sources. It should also help metal recyclers to meet stringent customer demands whilst ensuring the on-going safety of members’ staff and visitors.

Recognising the importance of both quality and safety in the UK scrap supply chain, the following companies, all of whom are members of BMRA, have committed to adopting these acceptance criteria to the bulk ferrous scrap grades they receive: Chris Allsop Metal Recycling, EMR, HKS Metals, Morecambe Metals, Recycling Lives, Ripley, Robertson Metals Recycling, S. Norton, Sackers, Sims Metal Management, Ward.

James Kelly, Chief Executive of BMRA said: “These criteria were developed because we identified a potential threat to the UK scrap supply chain posed by poor quality or the inclusion of hazardous items such as lithium ion batteries and cylinders. It is heartening to have this Guidance supported by members and I believe it will help position the UK as one of the best producers of furnace-ready scrap metal.”

Source: BMRA