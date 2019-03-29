European Chemical Recycling Conference 2019 – Challenges and Opportunities

The event will be organised by Chemical Recycling Europe (ChemRecEurope), and supported by Polymer Comply Europe (PCE) on the 4th of June 2019 in Brussels.

Recycling targets set up in the EU Circular Economy Package will not be achievable without the development of chemical recycling. To boost circular economy, stem the flow of plastics into landfill and our environment, and to answer the inherent limitations of current mechanical recycling, Chemical Recycling can be a solution to these limits as a complement to the existing system.

Let us discuss the challenges and latest developments in the area and future of chemical recycling with experts from the industry, research institutes, European and national authorities during the European Chemical Recycling Conference 2019.

The event will be organised by Chemical Recycling Europe (ChemRecEurope), and supported by Polymer Comply Europe (PCE) on the 4th of June 2019 in Brussels.

More information on the draft programme and registration will follow soon.

Source: ChemRecEurop