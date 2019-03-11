Just one week to go until Global Recycling Day, 18th March 2019

Just one week to go until the second annual Global Recycling Day, taking place on Monday 18th March 2019, and the world is getting ready to celebrate recycling.

Global Recycling Day, an initiative of the Global Recycling Foundation, is a movement dedicated to celebrating the importance of recycling and making the world think resource not waste. With events taking place across the globe, including Europe, Africa, Asia and North and South America, and social media and educational activities to get involved in, there are a host of ways to take part in Global Recycling Day 2019.

Key activities include:

The #RecyclingGoals Football Challenge

The #RecyclingGoals football challenge is a social media movement that harnesses the power of football to inspire long term recycling habits in young people across the world. Social media users across the globe are asked to participate in the #RecyclingGoals challenge by:

Capturing a video of themselves scoring a “Top Bins” goal (into a recycling bin in the top corner of the goal or just a normal goal) whilst pledging to make a long term commitment to better recycling practices e.g. “I pledge to recycle all my plastic drinking bottles from today and I nominate John Smith to take the #RecyclingGoals challenge”. Sharing their videos and pictures of their challenge online using the hashtag #RecyclingGoals and tagging Global Recycling Day on Instagram or Facebook.

City-centre events around the globe

Global Recycling Day events will take place in cities across the world and we are encouraging Global Recycling Day supporters to join in the fun and find out about events near them. Confirmed events include Middleburg and Durban (South Africa), Lagos (Nigeria), Rotherham and London (UK), Dubai (UAE), Brussles (Belgium), Delhi (India), Seoul (South Korea) and Washington DC (USA). Including real-life #RecyclingGoals Football Challenges, recycled fashion shows and talks from experts, there’s plenty of entertainment to enjoy. Find out more on the Global Recycling Day website.

Educational programmes

This year’s activities also include educational packs for teachers and students to use in the classrooms. The pack is designed to make it easy for teachers to plan a lesson around recycling and inspire their students with the power of recycling, outlining various ways in which schools can take part in the world-wide Global Recycling Day celebrations. It can be downloaded here from the Global Recycling Day website.

With just one week to go, the Global Recycling Foundation is encouraging everyone to think about how they can get involved in Global Recycling Day 2019. Whether it’s making a recycling pledge or attending one of the global events take place, everyone can enjoy the fun and celebrate the power of recycling.

Ranjit S. Baxi commented: “Recycling and other environmental concerns are some of the most pressing issues we are facing in 2019 and we must work to unite the world to think ‘resource not waste’ and protect the planet for future generations. Getting involved in Global Recycling Day is an important way to celebrate the power of recycling and have fun while doing it, and the Global Recycling Foundation is encouraging the whole world to take part in this powerful movement.”

Source: Global Recycling Foundation/Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)