MSS receives Patent for PrecisionFlow Eject Hood Design

Patented hood for optical sorters works in combination with air-assist systems for precise material handling.

MSS, Inc., the optical sorting division of CP Group, announced they received a patent for their PrecisionFlow eject hood for optical sorters.When processing lightweight materials such as flexible plastic packaging or single sheets of paper, controlling the trajectory of those types of materials inside the eject hood is challenging.

Building on years of experience from previous designs, the newly patented PrecisionFlow eject hood uses a curved design that eliminates back pressure and smoothly guides the materials by using air flows along the outline of the wall. This is especially important in optical sorters that operate at higher than conventional speeds, such as the MSS FiberMax which processes material at 1,000 feet per minute (5m/sec).

Much better control

Felix Hottenstein, MSS Sales Director, says: “Because of the optimized shape of the hood we have much better control of the trajectories inside the PrecisionFlow eject hood. This provides our customers with better separation efficiency, increasing the removal of flexible plastic packaging from contaminated paper streams. It also enhances positive sorting of fiber such as sorted office paper.”

According to independent third party testing, the PrecisionFlow eject hood played an indispensable role in the 97 per cent recovery of flexible plastic packaging from contaminated paper streams. To date, MSS Inc. has installed the PrecisionFlow eject hood on over 60 Cirrus, FiberMax and PlasticMax optical sorters.

About MSS

MSS, Inc. builds sensor-based separation equipment in Nashville, Tennessee. Since its formation in 1974, MSS has been designing, engineering and manufacturing optical sorting machines for many applications and companies in the recycling and waste management industry.

MSS, Inc. is a division of the CP Group, a recycling equipment manufacturer and complete systems integrator which seeks to provide the highest-quality end products to their customers, while striving to make them the leaders in their respective industries.

Source: MSS, Inc.