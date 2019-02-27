worldsteel Report: January 2019 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 146.7 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2019, a 1.0 per cent increase compared to January 2018.

China’s* crude steel production for January 2019 was 75.0 Mt, an increase of 4.3% compared to January 2018. India produced 9.2 Mt of crude steel in January 2019, down 1.9% on January 2018. Japan produced 8.1 Mt of crude steel in January 2019, down 9.8% on January 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production stood at 6.2 Mt, down 1.5% on January 2018.

In the EU, Italy’s crude steel production for January 2019 was 2.0 Mt, down by 3.6% on January 2018. France produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in January 2019, a decrease of 9.7% compared to January 2018. Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in January 2019, an increase of 5.9% on January 2018.

The US produced 7.6 Mt of crude steel in January 2019, an 11.0% increase on January 2018. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.9 Mt in January 2019, down 4.9% on January 2018. Brazil’s crude steel production for January 2019 was 2.9 Mt, up by 2.3% on January 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for January 2019 was 2.6 Mt, down by 19.5% on January 2018.

*China’s January production figure is a China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) estimate.

Source: The World Steel Association (worldsteel)