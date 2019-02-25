Student education pack – Schools invited to celebrate Global Recycling Day

Ahead of its second Global Recycling Day, the Global Recycling Foundation has launched a special education pack to inspire schools around the world to think ‘resource not waste’ and celebrate Global Recycling Day on 18th March 2019. As part of this year’s theme, “Recycling into the Future”, Global Recycling Day 2019 is focusing on the power of youth and education in ensuring a brighter future for our children.

The pack is designed to make it easy for teachers to plan a lesson around recycling and inspire their students with the power of recycling, outlining various ways in which schools and classes can take part in the world-wide Global Recycling Day celebrations. It can be downloaded from the Global Recycling Day website on the Youth & Education page.

The education pack includes:

Global Recycling Day lesson plan and resources (including a devised set of materials that teachers can use as classroom decorations and as the basis for a lesson plan on recycling. These can be adapted for a range of ages and include):

#RecyclingGoals activity details (#RecyclingGoals is a social media movement running in the lead-up to Global Recycling Day):

Social media users are asked to take a video of themselves scoring a “Top Bins” goal whilst pledging to make a long term commitment to better recycling practices e.g. “I pledge to recycle all my plastic drinking bottles from today and I nominate John Smith to take the #RecyclingGoals challenge”

Participants are then encouraged to share their videos on social media using the #RecyclingGoals hashtag

The pack includes more details and a graphic illustrating the #RecyclingGoals concept so that schools can take part

School’s Litter Pickup plans: The Global Recycling Foundation also encourages schools to lead a litter pick-up in their local area and invite children to get involved in cleaning up the planet in a hands-on yet fun way. More information can be found in the ‘How to celebrate Global Recycling Day 2019’ schools framework.

Schools, teachers and students can share their activities on Global Recycling Day using #GlobalRecycling Day, #RecyclingGoals, #GRDschools and tagging @GlbRecyclingDay on Twitter and @globalrecyclingday on Facebook and Instragram.

Ranjit Baxi, Founding President of Global Recycling Day commented: “After the extraordinary success of the inaugural Global Recycling Day in 2018, the Global Recycling Foundation is committed to focusing 2019 on youth and innovation and encouraging the world to look towards the impact that today’s young people can have on recycling. This handy guide of activities makes it easy for teachers and students to celebrate Global Recycling Day and learn about the importance of recycling in looking after the future of our planet.”

