Global Recycling Foundation launches new website and brand identity

The Global Recycling Foundation, launched in London on 6th October 2018 at the Bureau of International Recycling’s (BIR) World Recycling Convention, has reached a new milestone, launching its new logo, website – www.globalrecyclingfoundation.org – and brand identity to reflect the crucial role recycling plays in preserving our planet’s future.

The website will serve as a window for the Global Recycling Foundation, focusing on innovation, education, progress and action. It will support the Global Recycling Foundation’s mission to promote recycling and the recycling industry. It will do this by supporting educational and academic studies as well as inviting donations from businesses, brands and organisations who share the same goals in ensuring recycling remains at the heart of the environmental wellbeing of our planet.

Ranjit S Baxi, Founding President of Global Recycling Foundation and BIR President, said: “It is a great achievement to see the launch of our new website and brand identity. The mission of the Global Recycling Foundation is to support the promotion of recycling, and the recycling industry, whilst supporting educational and academic studies and awareness programmes, such as Global Recycling Day, which focus on the sustainable, circular and inclusive development of recycling across the world. Our new website and brand identity brings this mission to life, highlighting that recycling is a global issue that we must all tackle together, fostering better practices to ensure that we play our vital part in preserving the future of our planet.”

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)