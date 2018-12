British waste management company Mick George has recently added a Presona LP 110 CH6KS baler to its Ellington, Cambridgeshire site.

The baler, with a capacity to bail in excess of 30-tonnes of cardboard per hour, will help Mick George tackle the escalating Cardboard materials that the firm handles from its customer base. The install was made by Presona UK.

There is a video made by Mick George Ltd. of the new baler in action. Klick here

Source: Presona AB