Plastics Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda Published

EuPC and four other partners jointly published the “Plastics Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda in a Circular Economy” on the 6th of December 2018.

The document was developed in cooperation with SusChem, the European Technology Platform for Sustainable Chemistry; CEFIC, the European Chemical Industry Council; PlasticsEurope; and ECP4, the European Composites, Plastics and Polymer Processing Platform. The report presents a shared vision, demonstrates how collaboration within the plastic value chain will be a driving force for change, and outlines the future research needs required to fulfil the objectives of the European Plastic Strategy. The technology solutions described are part of an integral approach to make the entire plastics production more circular.

The technology solutions for improved circularity are described in three main chapters:

Circularity by Design

Circularity by Recycling

Circularity by Alternative Feedstocks

Source: European Plastics Converters (EuPC)