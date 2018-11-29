Waste Management in SE Europe – what are the available business opportunities?

Thanks to today’s innovations waste management is becoming a more responsible and cost-effective process. The growing waste stream has both local and global negative impact and through knowledge and technology transfer we can tackle the challenges.

‘Save the Planet’ is the South-East European exhibition and conference for waste management and recycling. Over its 9 years existence it has presented better approaches for collecting, treatment, recycling and brought novelties to the market. The event will be held on 16-18 April 2019, Sofia, Bulgaria.

Why to Exhibit at Save the Planet?

• It is well-known in SE Europe. The event will bring together technology providers, distributors and clients. It will help foreign companies to successfully enter the new market.

• The organizer Via Expo provides the exhibitors a lot of online options – an ideal platform to promote their products.

• Looking for Distributors / Associates‘ is a new service facilitating the participants to find partners in the Region.

• SE Europe is an attractive market – it has a vast wealth of post-consumer, industrial and agriculture waste that can be converted into high-value resources. The business, industry, and municipalities need new equipment and know-how to achieve more resource efficiency and better performance. Moreover, the EU recycling targets and Circular Economy Package urge the countries in the Region to invest in the following spheres: rehabilitation of contaminated sites, plastics, bio-, construction and demolition, electronic waste recycling and recovery, sewage sludge treatment and reuse, etc.

For the first time Via Expo launches 3 new zones for: ‚Startups‘, ‚Financing‘ with the participation of banks, financial institutions, European projects, ‚Industrial zone’ with participants that will show real opportunities for investment and business in Bulgaria.

In advance – some solutions which will be presented: Waste handling equipment for landfill management; Cleaning and municipal technologies, waste collection machines; Composting machines; Shredding, Screening, Mixing equipment; Recycling machines; Mobile and stationary pre-shredders, fine shredders; Waste separation technologies by air; Optical sorting; Containers; Pelleting plants; Energy from waste; Solutions for the urban waste collection based on cloud technology, Industrial, agricultural and municipal waste management services; etc.

Among the first that have joined the expo are: Geocycle Bulgaria, EcoSol (partner of Haco, Multicar, Tisan), Gebrüder Paschev (partner of SeSoTec and Vecoplan), Innova, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Lindner-Recyclintech, M&M Fruit (partner of JSO Rlastic Spa. and Tešno Plastica Hellas A.E.), Prime Technology (partner of Metso and Nihot), etc.

Conference Topics

In 2019 the organizer Via Expo puts a special focus on plastics recycling, demolition and construction waste management, circular economy.

Source: Via Expo