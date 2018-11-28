International Automobile Recycling Congress Program Announced

19th International Automobile Recycling Congress, IARC 2019 March 20 – 22, 2019, Vienna, Austria: Join over 250 delegates from industry to discuss and present news and challenges of the manufacturing and end-of-life vehicle (ELV) business. The congress will bring together all the links in the ELV recycling chain from car manufacturers, metal and plastic scrap traders, recyclers, shredder operators to policy-makers from all over the world.

An update on the cars of the future and their impact on recycling

Safety aspects of collection and recycling of electric vehicles (cars, trucks, buses, bikes)

Benefits of the circular economy for car manufacturers and recyclers

Latest updates from around the world on new laws and regulations impactiong take-back quotas

Sustainability benefits of automotive recycling

Impact of autonomously driving vehicles on car recycling

Next-generation recycling processes and equipment

Innovations in dismantling, shredding and sorting

How to recycle new materials used in future cars

Recycling of lithium-ion batteries from hybrid and electric vehicles

Reuse & refurbishment – how about data security?

Recycling of electric and electronic components

The program also includes powerful opening & keynote speakers:

DI Christian Holzer, Federal Ministry of Sustainability and Tourism, Austria

Manfred Beck, Chairman of the Steering Committee of IARC, Netherlands

Andreas Tschiesner, McKinsey & Company, Inc., Germany

Johann Prammer, voestalpine AG, Austria

An exhibition area with over 20 booths provides the perfect opportunity to reach key industry decision makers and to find out what’s new in the global automobile recycling business. Cocktail receptions and a networking dinner create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, friends and competitors.

Exclusive test drives of the Hyundai NEXO & Toyota Mirai for the participants of IARC 2019.

Unique opportunity for congress participants to tour plants of the following companies:

Scholz Austria Group, Laxenburg

ISOVOLTA AG, Werndorf

voestalpine Stahlwelt, Linz

www.icm.ch/iarc-2019

Source: ICM AG