18th International Electronics Recycling Congress IERC 2019

Over 500 delegates will soon be gathering in Salzburg for IERC 2019 (January 16 – 18, 2019, Salzburg, Austria), the recycling industry’s most important annual event, bringing together the world’s leading international producers, recyclers, equipment manufacturers, recycling associations, standards bodies, refurbishers, NGOs, regulators and many more.

Reserve your place to hear the following powerful keynote speakers:

Paul E. Hagen, Beveridge & Diamond P.C., USA

Steven Clayton, Samsung Electronics (Europe), United Kingdom

Dr Janez Potočnik, UN International Resource Panel / SYSTEMIQ

The congress is essential attendance for all professionals interested in the challenges of the Circular Economy regarding metals and plastics; the latest data and information on worldwide take-back schemes, quotas and challenges faced by OEMs; the role of recycling in the achievement of the sustainable development goals. The focus will also be on business opportunities and models in emerging markets; the latest innovation in recycling technologies from around the world; safety standards for transportation; reuse & refurbishment; the impact of GDPR and data security; Standards, Compliance and Regulations in the electronics sector.

Learn about the recycling of components such as Li-batteries, Internet trade of devices, parts, materials & plastics and the future role of technology in recycling.

Increase your visibility with one of the more than 60 booths in the large exhibition area, visited by the key industry decision makers, and find out what’s new in the global electronics recycling business. Cocktail receptions and a networking dinner create an excellent atmosphere to continue discussions with business partners, friends and competitors.

Sign up for unique opportunities for plant tours to the following companies:

– Montanwerke Brixlegg AG, Brixlegg

– Müller-Guttenbrunn, Metran and MBA Polymers Austria, Amstetten/Kematen

– voestalpine Stahlwelt, Linz

Early bird price expires Nov. 30, 2018

Source: ICM AG