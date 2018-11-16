Stora Enso introduces sustainable RFID tag technology ECO for intelligent packaging

Stora Enso launches a new sustainable RFID tag technology called ECO by Stora Enso, designed for intelligent packaging functionalities in supply chain, retail and e-commerce applications. The technology enables paper-based RFID tags, providing a plastic-free and recyclable solution for packaging authentication.

Intelligent Packaging by Stora Enso develops and delivers RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology, which allows the packaged product to be automatically tracked, traced and tamper-proofed throughout the entire supply chain. Stora Enso’s ECO technology enables the RFID tags to be produced on a 100 per cent fibre-based paper label, unlike traditional plastic tags, resulting in a lower carbon footprint for sustainability conscious B2B and B2C companies.

“The launch of ECO creates a truly sustainable option for our customers and consumers, accelerating the use of smart technology in Stora Enso’s renewable solutions,” says Martin Ros, Head of Stora Enso Intelligent Packaging. “Our ECO technology is unique in the sense that it offers a recyclable and plastic layer free option for RFID end-users, thus enabling a digital and sustainable packaging infrastructure.”

For use in multiple ongoing projects

By integrating the RFID tag with a paper label, the manufacturing process becomes more scalable and, as result, also more cost-effective – all without compromising on performance and reliability. The ECO tag can be recycled in an environmentally friendly way together with paper and board materials. Moreover, it offers high conductivity at a lower cost compared with graphene or silver printed antennas. The ECO technology is available for use in multiple ongoing projects across multiple sectors.

Intelligent Packaging by Stora Enso enables packaged products to be automatically tracked, traced and tamper-proofed throughout the entire supply chain using RFID technology. RFID is a wireless technology for the transfer of data that are electronically stored on tags attached to a package. The technology can identify several hundred items in sub-second speed and without line-of-sight interaction. Moreover, it allows communication between the brand-owner and the end-user by use of an NFC (Near Field Communication) enabled smartphone. The solution provides complete reader systems and uses a cloud-based track-and-trace solution that runs on the Microsoft Azure platform.

Source: Stora Enso