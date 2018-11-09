EDA increases its presence in Europe with the addition of a new company

New member Blastrac is a leading international developer and manufacturer of surface preparation equipment.

The company has a full range of over 50 different machines for preparing and maintaining floors and other surfaces of all kinds of materials. Its innovative techniques are developed in-house, on demand through the strong R&D Department. Its range of equipment includes:

Shot blasters

Horizontal and vertical steel blasters

Scarifiers

Hand held equipment

Single and triple disc floor grinders

Floor strippers

Dust collectors

Multi-task vehicles

Its machines can be used for the very demanding floor remediation jobs, decontamination, lead paint and asbestos removal – sanitation, to meet the conditions assigned by local health and safety authorities. The machines are used to remove asbestos in floors, thick mortar layers, neoprene and bituminoid glues and old paints and lead paints. In addition, the machines are utilized to withdraw glued flooring materials, clean contaminated steel surfaces and grind or scarify contaminated concrete.

Blastrac offers a full range of equipment that can be used for several kinds of applications. From line removal on highways to rubber removal on airstrips and from polishing floors to remediation:

Airport applications

Decorative floor applications

Road applications

Steel applications

Remediation applications

Industrial floor applications

Together with the range of dust collectors it will be able to work in a dust free environment. The Blastrac teams will help the customers to:

Answer any questions about surface preparation technologies.

Give advice about a specific surface preparation project.

Advise on specific tools and accessories to make the most out of the existing equipment

Train and perform demos at one of the sales & service centers or a local jobsite.

Assist with the replacement of the old and worn-out spare parts and accessories.

Source: European Demolition Association (EDA)