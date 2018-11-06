Next International Battery Recycling Congress to be held in Lyon, France

Following record-breaking attendance at ICBR 2018 in Berlin, ICM, the international leader in the organization of battery, automotive and electronics’ recycling conferences is pleased to announce the call for papers for the 24th International Congress for Battery Recycling ICBR 2019. The conference will be held in Lyon, France from September 18-20, 2019. Call for papers deadline is January 31, 2019.

As the reference in this fast-moving, complex environment, the conference is essential for battery manufacturers and their materials and supply chain, battery recyclers, electronics and e-mobility companies, collection organizations, take back schemes, transportation companies, professional associations, waste management organizations and national and international policy-makers in these fields. The 2019 program will reveal the newest industry research and latest trends and developments in:

Recycling – a dedicated session on batteries recycling technologies

The economics of waste batteries collection and recycling

How to recycle batteries from e-cars, e-bikes and other e-vehicles

Recycling of batteries from energy storage systems of power plants

Best available recycling technologies for portable and industrial batteries

Materials supply in a circular economy

Battery materials supply and demand

The role of battery recycling in a circular economy

Eco-design: A critical approach for batteries removability?

Transport and Safety

Lithium batteries: Trends in hazard classification

Update of the transport and packaging regulation on lithium batteries

Safety of lithium batteries: Threats and opportunities

The Batteries Directive Review

Challenges faced by the second life of lithium batteries: Performances, warranty, transport & safety and producer responsibility

The collection efficiency of batteries: Considering urban mining and the waste generation approach

New take back schemes for industrial batteries

Update on the review process of the Batteries Directive 2006/66/EC

Those interested in speaking are invited to send a short abstract (minimum of half an A4 page in English) with their key messages to the congress organizer ICM to: info@icm.ch.

The title of the presentation should be mentioned with the author’s name. For further information, please visit: http://www.icm.ch/

Source: ICM AG