Next International Battery Recycling Congress to be held in Lyon, France

Following record-breaking attendance at ICBR 2018 in Berlin, ICM, the international leader in the organization of battery, automotive and electronics’ recycling conferences is pleased to announce the call for papers for the 24th International Congress for Battery Recycling ICBR 2019. The conference will be held in Lyon, France from September 18-20, 2019. Call for papers deadline is January 31, 2019.
As the reference in this fast-moving, complex environment, the conference is essential for battery manufacturers and their materials and supply chain, battery recyclers, electronics and e-mobility companies, collection organizations, take back schemes, transportation companies, professional associations, waste management organizations and national and international policy-makers in these fields. The 2019 program will reveal the newest industry research and latest trends and developments in:
Recycling – a dedicated session on batteries recycling technologies
- The economics of waste batteries collection and recycling
- How to recycle batteries from e-cars, e-bikes and other e-vehicles
- Recycling of batteries from energy storage systems of power plants
- Best available recycling technologies for portable and industrial batteries
Materials supply in a circular economy
- Battery materials supply and demand
- The role of battery recycling in a circular economy
- Eco-design: A critical approach for batteries removability?
Transport and Safety
- Lithium batteries: Trends in hazard classification
- Update of the transport and packaging regulation on lithium batteries
- Safety of lithium batteries: Threats and opportunities
The Batteries Directive Review
- Challenges faced by the second life of lithium batteries: Performances, warranty, transport & safety and producer responsibility
- The collection efficiency of batteries: Considering urban mining and the waste generation approach
- New take back schemes for industrial batteries
- Update on the review process of the Batteries Directive 2006/66/EC
Those interested in speaking are invited to send a short abstract (minimum of half an A4 page in English) with their key messages to the congress organizer ICM to: info@icm.ch.
The title of the presentation should be mentioned with the author’s name. For further information, please visit: http://www.icm.ch/
Source: ICM AG