Eriez Magnetics Europe expands with new manufacturing facility

Eriez Magnetics Europe Limited has opened a brand new 326 square-metre manufacturing facility dedicated to rotor manufacturing, light fabrication assembly and additional product line assembly, expanding the existing extensive European manufacturing headquarters in Caerphilly, South Wales.

CEO of Eriez Global Manufacturing Co., Tim Shuttleworth, officially unveiled the new facility, recognising the achievements of the European affiliate and its significant growth over the last five decades. Eriez is recognized for their extensive knowledge and experience in separation technologies and this year celebrates 50 years of manufacturing excellence in Europe.

Complimenting Eriez’ Eddy Current manufacturing sites in North America and Asia, the expansion of the South Wales (UK) facility adds a third rotor manufacturing site to the company’s global network, strengthening Eriez’ ability to provide consistent levels of customer service excellence worldwide. Eriez Europe will manufacture and stock a range of global Eddy Current Separator rotors on-site, enabling customers to have quick access to process-critical spare rotors should they be required.

What the investment includes

The investment at Eriez Europe includes a high-speed balancing machine and a filament winding machine to facilitate the intricate manufacture of Eriez’ advanced range of Eddy Current Separators, designed to recover non-ferrous metals from a wide variety of waste streams. The new facility will increase production capacity of Eddy Current Separator rotors per year by a third, promoting globalisation of the Eriez brand and ensuring that the best possible service is provided for new and existing customers alike.

“Following continued success of supplying the Eriez Eddy Current Separators into a diverse range of industries, we are excited to be able to significantly expand our capabilities at Eriez Europe and to facilitate further growth, strengthening our market position both locally in the UK and worldwide. The ability to supply the rotors globally demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our customers and offering them the best possible solutions,” said John Curwen, Managing Director at Eriez Europe.

Source: Eriez Magnetics Europe Limited