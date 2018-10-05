Workshop Industry 4.0 – Pre-Event of German-Korean Conference

The Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) of RWTH Aachen University, AGIT Aachener Gesellschaft für Innovation und Technologietransfer mbH and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (Bonn) are organizing a praxis-oriented workshop on Industry 4.0 on October 16-17, 2018 as a warm-up for the conference of the alumni network Germany Korea (ADeKo) (October 17-19, 2018).

The workshop will take place at the Digital Capability Center in Aachen, Germany, which is a digital learning factory that displays the development of skills in a real-world demonstration and learning environment as well as new digital solutions. There you will learn about the opportunities of the next industrial revolution using best-practice methods. The workshop will be designed and conducted by experts. Participants include Consul General of the Republic of Korea, the Institut für Textiltechnik of RWTH Aachen University and the AGIT Aachener Gesellschaft für Innovation und Technologietransfer mbH, Presidential Committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Korea.

The workshop and the ADeKo event will provide a unique opportunity to meet Korean companies and players and learn about Korea’s potential as a hidden champion. Further information on the ADeKo event can be found at www.adeko.rwth-aachen.de. Participation in the workshop is free of charge. Take the opportunity and exchange ideas with other participants and speakers on the topic of Industry 4.0.

It is possible to participate as an exhibitor at the event as well. If you are interested, please do not hesitate to contact us. To register for the workshop, please send the attached registration form to: buero@ita.rwth-aachen.de. More information about the Workshop an all current events here.

Source: Institut für Textiltechnik of RWTH Aachen University