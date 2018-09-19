Eight Different Categories – Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Expand for 2019

Winners will be announced at Gala Dinner in Amsterdam in April.

Following the success of this year’s inaugural Plastics Recycling Awards Europe, the organizers have announced the expansion of the awards to a total of eight categories for 2019. The awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the RAI, Amsterdam on the evening 10 April 2019, after the first day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe.

Open to organizations and individuals across Europe who are involved in the recycling of plastic materials, the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organized jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) and Crain Communications, organizers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe.

The eight different categories for the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019 are:

Plastics Recycling Product Technology Innovation of the Year

Plastics Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year

Recycled Plastic Packaging Product of the Year

Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year

Building & Construction Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Household & Leisure Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Automotive Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Electrical & Electronic Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Product designers, design engineers, plastics processors, manufacturers, brand owners, retailers and suppliers of recycled plastic products are all invited to enter. Entries for the awards will open later this month and close by 23 November. Finalists will be announced in January 2019. Organizations interested in entering are encouraged to follow @PRS Europe and @RecyclersEU and the hashtag #PRAE2019 on Twitter for the latest news and confirmation of online entry opening.

“The launch of the awards demonstrated that numbers of brands are confident about using recycled plastic in their products, which in its quality is comparable to the virgin one. With the second edition, we want to show that there is a myriad of applications in which recycled plastics are and can be used. It is important to show that secondary materials are used not only in niche applications, but are perfect for products of everyday use”, said Ton Emans, PRE President. “The very high number of entries received and the outstanding quality of our finalists and winners for this year’s awards have led us to expand the award categories for the coming year, to reflect the growing range of different ways in which plastics are now being recycled,” said Matt Barber, Event Director of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe. “It is also the right time to give the awards ceremony a fitting stage of its own, so for 2019 the winners will be announced at a spectacular gala dinner.”

The Plastics Recycling Show is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe