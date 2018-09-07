New EDA Think Tank (open workshop): Equipment for demolition

The European Demolition Association (EDA) in partnership with the Committee for European Construction Equipment, CECE, will organize a Think Tank under the title “Equipment for demolition”, in October 10, 2018 in Brussels.

This Think tank is the third edition after the Think Tank about “Recycling and end-of-life of construction products”, held in 2014 and in 2016 the one called “The next ten years”. The EDA Think Tank is an open workshop, were we do an exercise to look ahead and try to understand how the future will be like, in this case for specialized demolition contractors and suppliers.

The Think Tank, with its debate session and presentations, will be held in English only.

Source: EDA – European Demolition Association