BIR keeps up momentum towards UN recognition of Global Recycling Day

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) stepped up their efforts to have Global Recycling Day recognized as an official United Nations day.

During a side event organized by BIR in the framework of the 11th meeting of the Open-ended Working Group of the Basel Convention (OEWG) in Geneva, BIR and UNIDO emphasized the need to celebrate the importance recycling plays in preserving our precious primary resources. Following up on their joint declaration signed in June 2018 with a view to facilitating closer bilateral cooperation, both organizations called for concrete actions to ensure Global Recycling Day, launched by BIR on 18 March 2018, gains official UN recognition.

“We are delighted to be working with UNIDO in our efforts to have Global Recycling Day recognized as an official UN day,” said BIR President Ranjit S. Baxi. “We are determined, in collaboration with UNIDO to build on the momentum we’ve sparked since launching the Global Recycling Day in March.” The inaugural event on 18 March 2018 was a day of action aimed at garnering support for recycling across the world from leaders, policy makers, businesses, communities and individuals. Baxi noted that recycling provides important raw materials to support the growing demand of industry, generates employment for three million worldwide and is forecast to add over USD 400 billion to global GDP by 2025. In the coming weeks, BIR will be officially launching the Global Recycling Foundation as the parent organization for Global Recycling Day.

Speaking at the side event were also Frank Van Rompaey, Head of UNIDO’s Geneva office, and Katharina Kummer Peiry of Kummer EcoConsult and former Executive Secretary of the Basel Convention. BIR is the largest international recycling federation in the world. Its mission is to promote materials recycling and facilitate free and fair trade of recyclables in a sustainable and competitive world economy.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)