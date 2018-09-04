Plastics Recyclers Annual Meeting 2018: First programme released

The event will take place October 11 and 12, 2018 in Cascais, Portugal and will feature PRE Working Group meetings (reserved to members) during the first day and the main conference (open to public) on second day.

The first programme of the conference has been released, highlighting the participation of Kestutis Saduskas from DG ENV, European Commission and José Inácio Faria, Member of the European Parliament who will lead through the current EU legislative landscape. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear from Pedro Nazareth from Amb3E –

Associação Portuguesa de Gestão de Resíduos, Paul Baeyens from DS Smith as well as Javier Constante from Dow Europe and Erica Canaia, member of the Communication Taskforce of PRE. In addition, a debate session on waste collection will be included within the conference.

More speakers will be announced shortly.

