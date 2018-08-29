New Partner for Annual PET Collection and Recycling Study 2017

As of 2018 “ICIS Consulting” is Petcore Europe’s new partner to conduct the analysis of the PET recycling business.

Petcore Europe has approached ICIS to undertake its annual analysis of PET recycling across Europe. The survey will be available by the end of October and focuses on data for 2017 including the following issues:

Collection (including definitions, assumptions and outlook for 2020)

Reclamation (including definitions, assumptions and outlook for 2020)

End-use Market Balance (including definitions, assumptions and outlook for 2020)

As the PET industry continues to change rapidly it is highly important that the analysis includes data on coloured and opaque PET bottles as well as trays, which is the main change regarding last year’s report.

Availability and Presentation

The PET collection and recycling study will be available by the end of October for Petcore Europe members only. Non-members will have the possibility to purchase the document directly by contacting ICIS.

The outcome of the survey will also be presented during the annual Petcore Europe Conference 2019 taking place in Brussels on 6-7 February 2019. Save your tickets now, places are limited!

Source: Petcore Europe