Need for eco-friendly packaging – necessity to minimize food waste

Almost a third of UK consumers are influenced by plastic packaging waste when purchasing food.

With food waste and plastic packaging waste hot topics of debate in recent months, it is perhaps unsurprising that they are having a key influence on consumers’ purchasing choices, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest Q3 2018 consumer survey has revealed that the influence of ethical and environmental factors on food purchase decisions has increased in the UK over the last two years. Almost a third (31 per cent) of consumers surveyed in the UK in 2018 claim to be often or always influenced by how ethical, environmentally friendly, or social responsible a product is when choosing what food to buy; an increase of four percentage points compared to 2016.

Melanie Felgate, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “As food choices are increasingly scrutinized by ethically minded consumers, the challenge for manufacturers will be to balance the need for less (and more eco-friendly) packaging, with the necessity to also minimize food waste. The latter of which, packaging can play a vital role in helping to achieve.”

Source: GlobalData