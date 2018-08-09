SRS achieves Responsible Recycling R2:2013 Certification for South Africa site

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a leading global provider of electronics recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, recently became the first and only business in South Africa to achieve the Responsible Recycling (R2:2013) certification at its e-waste (WEEE or e-scrap) recycling site in Ballito, South Africa.

This R2 certification is accredited by a third-party certification body and verifies whether companies’ processes are set up with high regard for the environment, as well as employee health and safety. “Achieving the R2 certification at our Ballito electronic waste recycling site raises the bar for WEEE-treatment companies in South Africa, and shows our commitment to recycling end-of-life electronic equipment in the South African market,” stated Marc Affüpper, director of SRS, EMEA. And continued: “As the first organization in this region to hold this certification, this is going to help us further to establish a global criteria of operational standards.”

This R2 standard, managed by SERI, an ANSI-accredited 501(c)(3) non-profit standards development organization, provides a common set of processes, safety measures and documentation for recycling companies. R2-certified vendors manage the repair, disassembly and recycling of end-of-life electronics so customers can have confidence that processes are:

Protective of the health and safety of workers and the public,

Environmentally responsible, and

Data secure.

“This is wonderful news,” adds John Lingelbach, executive director of SERI, “the SRS facility in Ballito, with its R2 certification, is the leader on the African continent for responsible recycling of electronics.” SRS in South Africa is also accredited for ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certification programs. These certifications allow SRS Ballito to highlight its values to customers, employees, the community and the public.

Source: Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS)