New edition of the “European Demolition Industry Report 2018” released

Published by the European Demolition Association (EDA), this document means the fourth edition after the editions of 2015, 2016 and 2017. Through its Statistics Group lead by Andreas Pocha, General Manager of the German Demolition Association, EDA gathers information from contractors of the demolition sector, analyzed at a European level and country-by-country.

The language used in the report is English and the national language of each country. The “European Demolition Industry Report 2018” includes detailed information about the trends of the demolition industry in the previous years, forecasts and specific information about:

Company and activity

Volume of business

Evolution of the demolition activities

Investment in demolition machinery, equipment and consumables

Evolution of the workforce

Business prospects

In addition, the report includes for each country a comparative graph with the information collected in previous editions in order to show the trends of the demolition industry for each topic analyzed since 2015. In order to collect the information, EDA designed an on-line survey that was translated into several languages with general questions about the companies, the evolution in 2018 and the forecast for 2019.

The European Demolition Industry Report 2018 is available only for online access* here.

Source: European Demolition Association (EDA)