The 9th World Water Forum will be the first to be held in sub-Saharan Africa in 2021. Water security needs in sub-Saharan Africa are greatest globally. 319 million sub-Saharan Africans do not have access to safe drinking water and nearly 700 million do not have access to safe sanitation facilities.

Senegal and World Water Council sign agreement for first sub-Saharan Africa World Water Forum. The 9th edition of the World Water Forum, the world’s biggest event on water, will be held for the first time in sub-Saharan Africa. The 9th World Water Forum, co-organized by the World Water Council and the Government of Senegal, will take place in the metropolitan area of Dakar during the third week of March 2021, celebrated under the over-arching theme of “Water Security for Peace and Development.” The event will mobilize world leaders, practitioners and civil society to address access to water and sanitation and related issues in an integrated manner.

The agreement through which Senegal and the World Water Council begin preparations for the ninth edition of the emblematic international event was signed in Dakar, Senegal on 22 June during a special signing ceremony. World Water Council President Benedito Braga and Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal Mahammed Boun Abdallah represented the different parties. The 9th edition of the World Water Forum seeks to bring together political decision-makers and water stakeholders from all over the world to leverage greater collective action for Africa and other regions and to promote strong cooperation within the continent and the rest of the world to accelerate progress on global goals. Indeed, marginal gains and business as usual will not be enough to cope with rapid urbanization, resist climate change and disasters, or provide adequate sanitation services.

Need for action: Climate variability and change continue to have devastating effects globally

“The purpose of the World Forum is to bring water experts and professionals closer to decision-makers. We want ministers, heads of state, parliamentarians, mayors and presidents of municipal chambers to participate in the Forum, to exchange knowledge and to mobilize themselves around the rational use of water and global water security,” explains World Water Council President, Benedito Braga. Climate variability and change continue to have devastating effects globally. Droughts and flooding have increased worldwide and are projected to worsen by 2030. The World Water Council understands that securing global water supplies means increasing financial flows for water infrastructure, reinforcing governance and management practices, and developing knowledge and capacity.

The overwhelming need for action on global water issues means cohesive, cooperative solutions are increasingly necessary. The 9th World Water Forum will be the global gathering point for water issues and hopes to catalyze considerable impact within the host continent. This event represents an international meeting point to discuss water-related problems and find solutions for our world’s most pressing water challenges. The World Water Council welcomes all to join the world’s biggest water-related event, bringing together heads of state, ministers, high-level decision makers, water experts and professionals, local authorities and academics. Founded by the World Water Council, the World Water Forum places water firmly at the heart of global development. It represents a call to action to ensure a future for our water.

About the World Water Council

The World Water Council (WWC) is an international multi-stakeholder platform organization, the founder and co-organizer of the World Water Forum. The World Water Council’s mission is to mobilize action at all levels, including the highest decision-making level, by engaging people in debate and challenging conventional thinking on issues related to water security, adaptation, and sustainability.

Source: World Water Council (WWC)