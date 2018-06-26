May 2018 crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to worldsteel

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the Country (worldsteel) was 154.9 million tonnes (Mt) in May 2018, a 6.6 per cent increase compared to May 2017.

China’s crude steel production for May 2018 was 81.1 Mt, an increase of 8.9 per cent compared to May 2017. Japan produced 9.1 Mt of crude steel in May 2018, up 1.8 per cent on May 2017. India produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in May 2018, an increase of 7.6 per cent compared to May 2017. South Korea’s crude steel production was 6.2 Mt in May 2018, an increase of 3.0 per cent on May 2017.

In the EU, Italy produced 2.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 3.7 per cent on May 2017. Spain produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel, up by 7.0 per cent on May 2017. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel, a decrease of 6.5 per cent compared to May 2017. Turkey’s crude steel production for May 2018 was 3.3 Mt, up by 0.5 per cent on May 2017. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.7 Mt this month, up 2.9 per cent on May 2017. The US produced 7.1 Mt of crude steel in May 2018, an increase of 3.0 per cent compared to May 2017. Brazil’s crude steel production for May 2018 was 2.7 Mt, down by 8.6 per cent on May 2017.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 64 countries in May 2018 was 77.7 per cent. This is 4.2 percentage points higher than May 2017. Compared to April 2018, it is 1.0 percentage point higher.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)