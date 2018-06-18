New major investment at Liebherr in Kirchdorf, Germany

Ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the new logistics centre for production –Liebherr-Hydraulikbagger GmbH continues its works development for a successful and competitive future and invests in a new logistics centre for production at the premises in Kirchdorf.

With the aim of healthy company growth, the company pursues the strategy of improving its work processes and increasing its customer focus. “With the restructuring and the optimisation of the material flow, the logistics centre for production will make an important contribution in the future to efficient and high-quality production,” states Matthias Herzog, Production Manager at Liebherr-Hydraulikbagger GmbH. In his speech he thanked both the shareholders of the Liebherr family for their trust and the community of Kirchdorf for the support.

Following completion the new logistics centre for production will have an overall dimension of around 245 x 96 metres and a height of about 22 metres. In the first construction phase, which should be completed by the end of 2019, a new incoming goods area with a high-bay warehouse is to be built. The planned air lock for lorries with a 20 tonne crane system will greatly facilitate the acceptance of goods. In the second stage another high-bay warehouse and logistics areas for order picking, consolidation and packaging are to be erected. The workstations will be set up with modern technical systems and the complex logistics requirements will be supported by a warehouse management system. For day-to-day work modern picking vehicles with a driving assistance system are available to the employees.

Source: Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH