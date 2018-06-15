“Shared responsibility for all actors, distributors and waste producers involved”

EucoLight congratulates the European Union for the publication of the Circular Economy Package and the inclusion of minimum requirements for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

On 14 June 2018, the Official Journal of the European Union published the EU Waste legislative package. This revises the Waste Framework Directive, the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive and other directives.

EucoLight, the European Association of lighting WEEE Compliance schemes warmly welcomes the EU publication of the Package. EucoLight wholeheartedly supports the inclusion of minimum requirements for Extended Produced Responsibility (EPR), which it has been advocating throughout all the legislative process. EucoLight considers that robust EPR requirements are vital for a successful transition to the Circular Economy. Making them legally binding guarantees the best functioning of EPR schemes.

The commitment to improving transparency on financial matters and governance and operation of EPR organisations is important, along with the recognition of EPR as a ‘shared responsibility’ for all actors involved, including distributors and waste producers. Marc Giraud, EucoLight Secretary General commented: “EucoLight’s 19 members consider that these measures constitute an important step forward in establishing a fair and level playing field amongst EPR schemes.”

Nigel Harvey, EucoLight Vice President and CEO of Recolight added: “The inclusion of plans for an enforcement framework to ensure online marketplaces comply with their EPR obligations is particularly significant, given the growth in non-compliance through some online-retailers. Whether or not the UK chooses to implement the CEP post Brexit, this is one change that would be very beneficial to adopt.“

Source: EucoLight/Recolight