Viridor joins the Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants

Viridor has become the newest member of the Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants. The company currently operates eight energy recovery plants in the UK, with three in commissioning and another under construction.

This year Viridor facilities will receive 2.9 million tonnes of residual waste (including joint venture facilities), producing 242MW electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes (a city the size of Birmingham).

Viridor Managing Director, Energy, Richard Pennells said the company was pleased to join a confederation which so closely reflected its commitment to finding a state-of-the-art, low-carbon solution to the residual waste which cannot be recycled and harnessing this material to produce valuable renewable energy which contributes to the UK’s electricity requirements.

He said: “With Viridor’s own commitment to education, by hosting schools visits to our energy recovery facility education centres, we welcome CEWEP’s commitment to raising public awareness of the role waste-to-energy plays in sustainable resource management.”

CEWEP President Paul De Bruycker said: “Viridor is a company which represents the integrated approach to waste management, something that is very important for the European Waste-to-Energy community.

“At the time of Brexit, we are very happy to see new members from UK joining CEWEP and this way showing a united front when it comes to resource and energy efficiency and sustainable waste management in Europe.”

Source: CEWEP