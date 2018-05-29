Comprehensive overview: World Steel in Figures 2018 now available

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has published the 2018 edition of World Steel in Figures. The publication provides a comprehensive overview of steel industry activities, stretching from crude steel production to apparent steel use, from indications of global steel trade flows to iron ore production and trade.

Edwin Basson, Director General of worldsteel, said: “I am hopeful that our positive outlook for steel demand will remain. The Short Range Outlook for the next 18 months suggests 2018 growth of 1.8 per cent followed by 0.7 per cent in 2019. Steel demand is benefitting from the broad and favourable global economic momentum affecting both the developed and developing world at the same time. The worldsteel programmes in the automotive, construction, packaging and rail sectors all aim to maintain the role of steel as a versatile product without which modern society cannot remain sustainable.”

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)