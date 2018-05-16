Open markets for waste for recovery is a prerequisite to a circular economy

On 15 May 2018, FEAD President Jean-Marc Boursier, and Anne Baum-Rudischhauser, Managing Director of BDE Brussels, FEAD German member association, welcomed participants to a FEAD’s event in Munich. Representatives from the EU institutions, national governments, NGOs and the European waste and resource management industry attended the event which took place in the context of the IFAT Fair 2018.

Jean-Marc Boursier: “The theme of the day is debated at a very opportune moment: the Circular Economy Package has been adopted launching the beginning of hard work for the European Commission (EC) and Member States to ensure that the set targets are reached. In parallel, the EC is carrying out an evaluation of the Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR) which will pave the way to a potential revision of this Regulation in 2020. Furthermore, the recent measures introduced by China are a wake-up call for the European Union.”

Waste shipments should give us the opportunity to treat waste in line with the waste hierarchy, thereby helping some Member States in attaining the new recycling targets. Waste shipments for recovery contribute to the reduction of landfilling, hence they can be a temporary solution to tackle the lack of waste management capacity faced by some countries.

Source: FEAD