Wide-Ranging Technologies for “One Recycling Solution”

TOMRA Sorting Recycling will spotlight its sensor-based sorting technologies at the IFAT 2018 Trade Fair in Munich/Germany, May 14-18: Hall B6, Booth 339/438 – four consulting stations with opportunities to enter innovation competition and visit the company’s Test Center.

The overarching theme of the exhibition stand will be “One planet, one recycling solution” – and the solution is TOMRA because the company designs and manufactures such a wide range of sorting machines. To help attendees get the most from the company’s presence at IFAT 2018, TOMRA is inviting visits beforehand to its online event preview page.

Here, there are four opportunities to expand the manufacturer’s IFAT experience: by setting-up a meeting with a TOMRA Sales Expert who can provide exactly the kind of information customers might need; to reserve a space at one of the four TOMRA Leads future-oriented presentations the company will be giving on its stand; to submit an entry to the company’s “InPulse Award”, which offers a prize for the best innovation idea, whether it’s about technology, service, project management, a new application, or anything else; and to reserve a space as a guest at TOMRA’s Test Center near Koblenz on Friday 18 May. Here, it will be possible to see a range of sorting machines at work, during the TOMRA Leads Demo Day. (Test Center visitors will be required to make their own travel arrangements.)

A universal recycling solution

The exhibition stand at IFAT 2018 will feature four consulting stations, each with a distinct focus: metal recycling, waste, the circular economy, and the future. These stations illustrate the completeness of TOMRA’s solutions for the present day and the company’s commitment to innovation for the future. The “Metal Recycling” section will ask the question: “Are you a metal head?” Here, the company will explain why China’s tough new National Sword policy – banning the importation of 24 types of solid waste, including various plastics and unsorted mixed papers – is nothing to fear. Information will be provided about TOMRA’s applications for Zorba, Zurik, aluminum, end-of-life vehicles, electronic waste, and wires. Video screens will show four machines in action: Finder, X-Tract, Combisense, and the new LOD (Laser Object Detection) system which is capable of meeting National Sword’s product purity requirements.

After asking visitors “Do you like it dirty?” the ‘Waste’ area of the stand will advise how to maximize recycling yields from municipal solid waste. TOMRA provides machines for applications as diverse as paper, wood chips, packaging, flakes, PET bottles, black plastics, construction and demolition debris, and commercial and industrial waste. A video screen here will show TOMRA’s Autosort, Autosort Flake, Autosort Laser, LOD, and X-Tract machines.

The part of the stand titled “Circular Economy” will ask: “Are you ready to be re-used?” Here, the focus will be on how TOMRA’s technologies of today can help make the world a better place tomorrow. A thought-provoking video will summarize the worrying extent of environmental damage being done by waste, particularly plastic, to our planet and its oceans. As an active reaction to this problem, last year TOMRA signed-up to the New Plastics Economy – an initiative which brings together businesses, governments, scientists and citizens to accelerate the transition towards a global plastics system guided by the principles of the circular economy.

The fourth quarter of the display is titled “The Future” and raises the question: “Do you want to look inside?” Here, TOMRA will give glimpses into research and development and imminent new machines and technologies. The most significant of all advancements is likely to be the growing sophistication of artificial intelligence, which is already integrated in the manufacturer’s machines to a greater extent than in any other manufacturer’s. At this part of the stand it will also be possible for visitors to interact with live data using TOMRA Insight, the telematics tool which gives customers remote, real-time insights into their recycling machines’ management and performance. Each of the four stations will be attended by an expert, to answer questions and provide further information, and help arrange visits to the company’s Test Center.

Source: TOMRA Sorting Recycling