Vibratory plate with an „unique and innovative“ battery concept

Coming up at Intermat 2018, Wacker Neuson has announced another highlight in the run-up to the exhibition.

The company will be showcasing its battery-powered AP1850e vibratory plate, featuring a unique and innovative battery concept. The AP1850e single-direction vibratory plate is the ideal machine for compacting granular surfaces and asphalt. Thanks to its modular design, the plate’s battery modules can also be used in Wacker Neuson’s battery-powered rammers, making this model even more flexible and cost effective. The AP1850e is available now from all sales partners of the company.

Wacker Neuson Group has established itself as a leading provider of zero emissions light and compact equipment since 2013. The Group is further expanding its broad portfolio of zero emissions products in 2018, to include yet another innovation. Wacker Neuson at Intermat 2018 from April 23 through 28: stand E98, hall 6.

Source: Wacker Neuson SE