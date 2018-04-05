RM offers Solution: Calm Crushing in London’s City Centre

Reducing noise, dust and emissions is the main goal of London Borough and its Camden Clean Air Action Plan. This also concerns construction and demolition work. Many demolition companies have found the mobile impact crusher RM 70GO! 2.0 the perfect solution for the legal and space requirements of very cramped sites like Camden Market, one of the biggest and well-known markets in the Centre of London.

Many major cities have already imposed limitations on vehicles in order to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and improve the air quality. London introduced Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) in 2015, which also applies strict emission regulations to mobile construction machinery. Contractors must meet these legal regulations in order to avoid paying fines. This company, who subsequently became an RM customer, was looking for a crusher that would also be able to handle the special conditions on a site in the Centre of London: a building next to a school near Camden Market was to be demolished where there was hardly space to manoeuvre, let alone even access the site through the approx. 2.5 m narrow entrance.

Via a recommendation from an acquaintance, the rental customer found out that RM crushers can produce perfect final aggregate in a single pass that can be used again immediately on the job site. They then rented the 70GO! 2.0 from the British RM dealership Red Knight 6 Ltd. It took the RM 70GO! 2.0 only five days to crush the 4000 tons of material. As the final aggregate was used for re-piling onsite the delivery of piling material was reduced to a minimum and saved the residents from unnecessary lorry traffic – an additional element of how RM crushers protect the environment from noise, dust and other emissions. More benefits are provided by the typical RM drive concept which maintains very low fuel consumption, hence emissions and running costs are reduced too.

“Quietest impact crusher in the industry”

Crushing in London needs to meet certain noise regulations too, which is no problem for RM machines. “Whenever I visit a construction site where a Rubble Master crusher is working I am again and again surprised how low the noise level of the machine is compared to other crushers,” says Paul Donnelly, Director of Red Knight 6. With its noise- reducing design the RM 70GO! 2.0 is the perfect solution for noise-sensitive areas like inner cities. The secret lies in the noise-reducing design, which makes the RM 70 GO! 2.0 the perfect crusher unit for operating in noise-sensitive areas. Over the years, the RM engineers have developed and optimized various noise reducing components such as the engine cladding, mounting and ventilation louvres. Test results of standardized measurements verify this: the average sound pressure level (Lp) is 80.6 db(A) at a distance of ten metres and 60.6 db(A) at a distance of 100 metres.

It’s not only about making low emissions count, the output needs to be great as well. Again this is no problem for the RM impact crusher: with an average throughput of 125 tons per hour the job at Haverstock Hill Road was finished within five days. The high mobility of this outstanding compact crusher was also impressive. With a width of only 2200 mm the RM 70GO! 2.0 was able to drive through the narrow gateway into the site between two multistorey buildings and turn around. “The RM crushers are very intuitive to operate which is one of the reasons why we love the RM impact crushers which also make them perfect for hiring. With the remote control the RM 70GO! 2.0 is easily moved and requires only one person to operate the excavator and control the crusher, which of course saves time. Although it was not necessary on this site, crushing and moving at the same time would also be possible. It is all these ‘little’ things that make the difference,” says Paul Donnelly.

“Unfollow convention” is the claim of Camden Market in London, where unique shops, stalls, bars and cafes draw half a million people a week into the creative inner city area. This claim “unfollow convention” also meets Rubble Master´s attitude. The thriving RM Spirit stands for finding the best solutions for customers which includes thinking outside the box. “RM knows what the customer needs, they listen to feedback. But RM is not satisfied by only delivering solutions. No, they think further and design innovations. They want the best solution for the customer. The RM partnership with its customers and its dealers is unique in the market. As this partnership is very important to Red Knight 6, RM as a manufacturer is the perfect match for us,” says Donnelly.

Source: Rubble Master